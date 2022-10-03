Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
ENTERPRISE - West Union used communication and floor work to defeat Falkner 3-0 Thursday night in a non-district match-up.
In the first set, Shelby Powell helped West Union to get off to a 7-0 lead. Laina Corder assisted the effort with a tip over the net. Zoey Wright and Sadie Cobb helped to extend the effort 12-4.
Falkner’s Kallie Wilbanks took the serve to close the gap to 13-6. The Falkner Lady Eagles were unable to get closer and West Union’s Josie Conlee closed out the set. West Union won the first 25-14.
Falkner started the second set and got off to a good start 4-0. West Union’s Analyssa Phillips took the serve to tie the score 4-4.
Falkner and West Union swapped points for the next several volleys until the score was 11-7. West Union’s Sadie Cobb served 13 in a row to give the WU Lady Eagles the second set 22-7.
Falkner made adjustments in the third and kept the score close. West Union’s Josie Conlee took the serve with the score 7-7, and served four straight to increase the lead 13-8. Kylee Ann Jumper had a block at the net.
Wright, Corder, and Shelby Powell combined to increase the West Union lead to 23-13. Falkner’s Wilbanks and Keshona Strickland served to close the gap but were unable to get closer than 23-14.
Libero Kelsey Coffey finished out the set. West Union won the third 25-14.
West Union will host Baldwyn at home on Tuesday, October 4.