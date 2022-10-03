Kylee Anne Jumper

Kylee Anne Jumper delivers the kill shot against Falkner as her West Union teammates watch.

 Dorenda Gentry | Special to the Gazette

ENTERPRISE - West Union used communication and floor work to defeat Falkner 3-0 Thursday night in a non-district match-up.

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus