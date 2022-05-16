BIGGERSVILLE - West Union went on the road for game one in their 1A North Half baseball series with Biggersville and the Eagles wound up on the short end of a 10-4 score on Friday.
Biggersville scored first as they circled the bases for two runs in the first inning.
However, West Union appeared to have grabbed the momentum in the top of the third as they scored four runs and went up 4-2.
All the runs for the Eagles came after the first two batters were retired. Carson Conlee reached after his grounder was misplayed at second.
Grant Martin followed and his grounder to short resulted in another error to put two Eagles aboard.
Next batter up for West Union was Jon Grey Morrisson and he drove in the first Eagle run with a single to center.
Greer Manning followed Morrisson and deposited a 3-run homer over the fence in center to give West Union the 4-2 lead.
Biggersville mounted a comeback in the bottom of the third as they regained the lead at 5-4 by scoring three runs.
The Lions padded their lead in the fifth with four more runs and added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth for the 10-4 final.
West Union could only manage three hits on the night while committing five errors.
Martin started the game for West Union and lasted four innings, throwing 74 pitches with 45 going for strikes while facing 22 batters. CJ Shirley came on in relief to face 11 batters over two innings, throwing 47 pitches and 25 strikes. Shirley struck out four while Martin registered one strikeout.