Ella Kate Taylor

Ella Kate Taylor had two of the three hits recorded for West Union against Hickory Flat on Wednesday in game one.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

West Union come up short in game one of their 1A round three game one at Hickory Flat as Jolee Young handcuffed the Lady Eagle hitters in the 3-1 win for the Lady Rebels. 

dennis.clayton@djournal.com