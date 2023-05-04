A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Ella Kate Taylor had two of the three hits recorded for West Union against Hickory Flat on Wednesday in game one.
Sports Editor
West Union come up short in game one of their 1A round three game one at Hickory Flat as Jolee Young handcuffed the Lady Eagle hitters in the 3-1 win for the Lady Rebels.
Young tossed a 3-hitter with four walks while striking out seven to take the win.
Hickory Flat scored two runs in the first and an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to seal the deal while the Lady Eagles plated their lone run in the top of the fourth.
Parker Gates drew the leadoff walk, moved to second on a passed ball and later scored on an error off the bat of Sadie Cobb as the Lady Eagles cut into the Hickory Flat lead at 2-1.
However, that was as close as West Union would be able to get as Young closed the door and blanked the Lady Eagles the rest of the way.
Ella Kate Taylor had two hits to lead West Union at the plate.
Addison Collum allowed three runs on six hits with six strikeouts for West Union.
Hickory Flat was led by Abigail Tatum and Chasity Davis at the plate as Tatum went 2 for 3 and Davis was 2 for 2. Tatum scored two of the three Hickory Flat runs.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
