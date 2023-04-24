ENTERPRISE - The West Union Eagles hosted Pine Grove Thursday night and the Eagles ended the contest on a high note with their 6-1 win.
Grant Martin took the mound and quickly retired the side.
In the bottom of the first, West Union registered a walk and two strikeouts, until Martin got a hit and made it to third on an overthrown ball to first driving in a run from second. Benton Burks followed with a hit to the wall to drive another run in from third. At the end of the inning, West Union was up 2-0.
In the bottom of the second, the Eagles loaded the bases on consecutive walks. Jon Grey Morrisson’s hit to short resulted in an out but allowed a run to score from third. Greer Manning kept the bats swinging with a solid hit to load the bases back up and drive another run in from third, 5-0.
Pine Grove got on the board in the top of the fifth with a single homerun over center. West Union added another run in the bottom of the inning, 6-1.
Martin worked his way out of a bind in the top of the sixth holding the Panthers to just one run. CJ Shirley finished it up for the Eagles in the top of the seventh.
West Union utilized two pitchers in the match-up, Grant Martin and CJ Shirley. Martin pitched six innings with 79 throws and 49 strikes. Shirley closed the night throwing 13 strikes out of 18 pitches. Combined, they allowed only 5 hits, 2 walks, 11 strikeouts, and one homerun.
At the plate, the Eagles were led by Jon Grey Morrisson and Greer Manning. Each had 4 at-bats, 2 hits, and 1 RBI. Morrison put up a double and a triple, while Manning added 2 triples.
Overall, West Union scored 6 runs on 9 hits with 26 at-bats, 5 RBIs, 4 walks, and 8 strikeouts to take the win.
When asked about his thoughts on the season and going into the play-offs as the Division Champions, Coach Ashley Russell commented, “I feel pretty good. We are 20-3 overall and undefeated in our division. We got our pitching going and will keep working on batting. We finally got our first ever 20-win regular season. Baseball can be humbling, but I feel like we can put in a long run in the play-offs.”
