ENTERPRISE - West Union golf took a short hiatus from the sport for a bit, but the team has come back strong, growing from a one-man team to several. The team has also enjoyed early success on the links during the month of August.
Jake McDonald and Timbo Henderson have paired up to coach the Eagles and have over a dozen student athletes come out to play the sport since it moved from spring to the fall.
West Union has been led by seniors Ben Carter, Cole Willard and Buck Swearingen in their early matches as well as junior Jackson Waddell.
Younger players that have made contributions include Vance Corder, Jack Rutherford and Gresham Melton.
The Eagles' latest match came on August 29 at the Pontotoc Country Club in a match with Houston, North Pontotoc and host South Pontotoc.
West Union had a team score of 197 to place second to South Pontotoc's 189. North Pontotoc was third at 205 and Houston fourth at 221.
South's Sam Tutor was medalist with his round of 43. West Union's Jackson Waddell tied for second with a 44. North's Easton Stark also shot a 44.
Other Eagle scores - Cole Willard 50, Buck Swearingen 51, Gresham Melton 52, Jack Rutherford 54, Benjamin Carter 56.
West Union played in a match on August 28 at Oaks Country Club which was hosted by Ingomar with Myrtle and Hickory Flat.
According to Coach Jake McDonald, the Eagles placed third overall in team play with a 199.
Melton had the low score with his 45 followed by Willard's 50 while Swearingen and Rutherford each shot a 52.
Corder turned in a 54 and Carter recorded a 55.
West Union's first match took place back on the 14th of August at Oaks. The Eagles flew to a second place finish with a team total of 213.
Leading the team that day was Carter with his 51 while Willard was close by with a 52.
Melton fired a 54 and Corder added a 56 for the top four scores. Swearingen and Rutherford registered scores of 59 and 62.
