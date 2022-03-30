HICKORY FLAT – A valiant comeback effort fell short on Monday night for Hickory Flat.
Down 8-0, the Lady Rebels were able to get within two runs before some late insurance from West Union provided enough cushion to secure a 12-9 win for the Lady Eagles in non-division action.
West Union (2-2) left the bases loaded in the second inning, leaving the game in a scoreless pattern.
But the Lady Eagles didn’t fail to make the most of a second chance with the bases juiced in the third, plating six runs in the frame to take control of the contest.
Singles from Sadie Cobb and Emma Callicutt to start the inning provided the first run. Then, Analyssa Phillips and Parker Gates were awarded free passes to load the bases for Claire Donnell, who drew walk for a 2-0 lead. Zoey Wright highlighted the inning with a 2-RBI double to score Phillips and Gates for a 4-0 lead that prompted a pitching change for Hickory Flat from starter Emery Mills to Jolee Young.
Young induced back-to-back RBI groundouts from Josie Baird and Addison Collum before one final groundout stopped the bleeding.
West Union tacked on two more runs in the fourth on an error in the outfield that allowed Callicutt and Gates to race home for the 8-0 advantage.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Rebels mounted a comeback, scoring six runs to make it a game. A single from Layla Hall followed by a Morgan Green double set up a RBI opportunity for Abby Tatum for the Lady Rebels’ first run. A West Union error preceded a 2-RBI triple from Anna Rose Work that forced the Lady Eagles into a pitching change of their own to Collum.
Later, a RBI single from Malia Matthews resulted in another Lady Eagle error on the same play, scoring two, cutting the lead to 8-6.
West Union seized back the momentum in the seventh, where Callicutt, Phillips and Donnell each had RBI base hits to add four insurance runs.
Hickory Flat made one final push in its last at-bat. Work began the frame with a double and came around to score on a West Union error. Bailey Garrison drove in Matthews on an infield single and Hall added a RBI on a groundout before the game’s end.
