Carson Conlee goes up high for the layup after making the steal of the ball for West Union.
Cole Willard applies the defensive pressure in the full court press by West Union on Thursday.
Sports Editor
Jon Grey Morrisson battles for position under the boards during the win over Tremont.
West Union utilized a 14-1 scoring differential during the second period to open up a comfortable lead and they cruised on to a 50-26 win over Tremont in 2-1A boys basketball action.
Jon Grey Morrisson aided the cause during the period with eight points while Greer Manning chipped in four.
The teams went into the half with West Union leading 22-7.
West Union held strong in the scoring advantage as they added a 15-11 scoring advantage in the third quarter as Cole Willard hit for five points.
Again, in the final period West Union had the point advantage by a 13-8 margin and they went home a 50-26 winner.
Morrisson and Manning tied for top scoring honors with 13 each.
Willard added seven points to the cause.
West Union moves on the Friday's championship game while Tremont will play in the consolation round.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
A receipt was sent to your email.