Carson Conlee goes up high for the layup after making the steal of the ball for West Union.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

West Union utilized a 14-1 scoring differential during the second period to open up a comfortable lead and they cruised on to a 50-26 win over Tremont in 2-1A boys basketball action. 

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

