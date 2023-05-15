West Union may have been the new guys on the track scene, but the Eagles turned in an impressive day and placed second in the 1A state track and field championships in Pearl last Wednesday.
TCPS won the event with 103.5 total points while West Union finished with 51 points and Ashland came in third at 47 points.
The meet was originally schedule for the previous Friday, but weather issues pushed it back nearly a week.
Trey Haynes and Brodie Moore led the Eagles charge for the day as both athletes had individual finishes of second and third to earn much needed points for their team.
Haynes took second in the long jump while Moore was number two in the 3200 meter run.
Haynes placed third in the boys 300 hurdles while Moore finished third in the 1600 meters.
West Union also got a second place finish from their 4x800 relay team and a third from the 4x400 boys relay team.
The West Union girls team placed 13th out of 16 teams in 1A. They had a third place finish in the 4x400 relay event.
West Union is in their first year of competing in 1A track and field under the leadership of Caroline Greer Ferguson. She has an extensive resume of competing in track during her high school career at Myrtle under the coaching of her father, Chris Greer.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.