Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
HICKORY FLAT - West Union played hard but fell short in their second-round playoff match-up against Hickory Flat Tuesday night, 0-3. Set scores were 15-25, 9-25, and 11-25.
Zoey Wright and Hope Herod helped the Lady Eagles get off to an early 6-4 lead start the first. Jolee Young, for the Lady Rebels took the serve with the score 7-6 and served for six straight points to give Hickory Flat a lead that they would keep until the end of the set, 25-15.
Anna Reese Woods and Camri Westmoreland helped the Lady Rebels get off to a strong start in the second set, 6-4. The Lady Eagles were able to keep the score close for the first part of the second but fell behind when Abby Tatum took the serve and put 7 points on the board. Hickory Flat won the second 25-9.
Woods started the third for Hickory Flat and served up 5 points early. The Lady Eagles and the Lady Rebels swapped scores back and forth and kept the score close. With the score 11-18, Westmoreland took the serve and finished out the set. Final score was 25-11.
Hickory Flat will move on to the third round. Young led the Lady Rebels with 12 kills and 4 digs. Westmoreland provided 8 kills and 3 digs.
For the Lady Eagles, Laina Corder had 3 kills. Zoey Wright added 2 kills and 7 digs, while Hope Herod had 2 kills and 6 aces.
After the game, Coach Hayles commented, “Overall I am very pleased with the progress we made throughout the season. It took us a little while to get the ball rolling, but essentially, we got there and made it to the second round of playoffs. That was a big deal for our program, and knowing that we will have everyone back next year is a great feeling!”
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will
result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will
result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&