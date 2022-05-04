A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
West Union's Addison Collum tossed one one-hit shoutout over Blue Mountain in game one.
West Union met little resistance from Blue Mountain in their softball series as the Lady Eagles flew past the Lady Cougars 2-0 with 12-2 and 13-0 wins.
Addison Collum throttled the Blue Mountain bats in game one with her one-hit shutout of 13-0.
Collum struck out 10 batters while issuing no walks in the five innings of work.
West Union collected eight hits while taking advantage of seven Blue Mountain errors and four walks in the blowout.
The Lady Eagles had two huge innings as they plated five runs in the third and four in the fifth to lead to the runaway win.
Parker Gates was the star at the plate with two hits and four RBIs including a triple.
Sadie Cobb had one hit and three RBIs while Josie Baird and Emma Callicutt smashed triples.
West Union 12, Blue Mountain 2 (Game 2, 5 innings)
The Lady Eagles scored six runs in the bottom of the first and cruised to the sweep of Blue Mountain with a 12-2 win in game 2 on Saturday.
Claire Douell had the big hit of the first as she doubled and drove in two runs for the Lady Eagles.
Parker Gates, Addison Collum and Sadie Cobb picked up a RBI while Mollie Reaves scored on a passed ball.
Josie Baird and Collum teamed up on the mound for the four hitter as Baird registered two strikeouts and Collum five.
Cobb and Douell went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead West Union. Collum and Reaves had one hit with two RBIs.
West Union finished with eight hits while taking advantage of six Blue Mountain errors.
West Union moves on to the next round of 1A softball playoffs and will face Wheeler.
Game one is set for Friday at Wheeler with first pitch at 5:30 and game two will be at West Union on Saturday at 1:00.
May 4, 2022
