WEST UNION - The West Union Eagles protected home court with a win over the TCPS Eagles in straight sets on Thursday, which makes two victories in a row after a three-game losing streak.
Head coach Jamie Hayles talked after the match about her excitement regarding her squad's performance.
“We were happy to get the sweep… TCPS has some good things going for them.,” said Hayles.
West Union took the three sets by scores of 25-14, 25-14, and 25-18, respectively.
The opening set saw the home Eagles jump out to an early 5-1 lead and stretch the advantage as far as 16-5. TCPS battled to bring the margin back within four at 16-12, but Anna Carwyle notched two kills and an ace in the final stretch of the opening set to help West Union secure their first set.
Carwyle kept her momentum going in the beginning of the second set with three aces early on to build West Union a 6-0 lead. TCPS never brought the deficit closer than five points as Emma Callicutt had a solid set with two kills and an ace.
Just one set away from securing the sweep, the home Eagles found offensive success the way they did all evening: serving. West Union scored 8 of their 25 points off aces in the final set of the match with Carwyle leading the charge at four aces in the set. Josie Baird added three while Callicutt added another.
Coach Hayles spoke postgame about Carwyle’s success serving throughout the match.
“She [Anna] wasn’t serving for us to begin with, but now she is. She’s found her rhythm and progressed a lot. She’s made a difference for us,” said Coach Hayles.
TCPS fought back from a 10-point deficit to bring it back down to five at 14-9, but West Union responded to keep the lead out of striking distance as they secured the match’s final set at 25-18 along with the victory.
Carwyle led the way for the night on eight aces and two kills. Baird and Callicutt both added four aces and two kills. Laina Corder topped off the night with two kills and two aces overall.
With the win, West Union moves to 8-10-2 on the season with a home matchup against Falkner upcoming on Tuesday.