ENTERPRISE - Senior Ella Kate Taylor and Junior Zoey Wright led the West Union Lady Eagles in a non-conference home win over Pine Grove Tuesday night by a 57-47 final.
West Union won the tip and Wright started the scoring with a 3-point shot. Pine Grove’s Madison Foster quickly answered with a 2-point shot. The Lady Panthers went into a scoring slump until Lana Rowland made back-to-back successful trips to the line bringing the score to 11-6. At the end of the first the Lady Eagles maintained their lead 17-6.
The scoring in the second period was equal with each team putting up 12 points. West Union’s Taylor was nearly perfect from the free throw line making 5 out of 6. Pine Grove’s Jazzie Smithey put up a 3-point shot late in the period to close the gap as time ran out. Score at the half was 29-18.
After the half, West Union outscored Pine Grove 17-8. Taylor and Wright combined for 12 of the 17. Pine Grove struggled with ball control and had several players in foul trouble. The Lady Eagles extended their lead after three 46-26.
West Union continued to dominate in the fourth. Laina Corder and Kelsey Coffey helped the effort with a combined 7-points. At the 5:30 mark, Pine Grove took a time out to make adjustments. Lady Panther Madison Foster put up a 3-point shot and followed it with a quick 2-pointer. Lana Rowland added another 3-point shot to bring Pine Grove to within 9 late in the fourth but were not able to get any closer. West Union took the game 57-47.
Zoey Wright led the Lady Eagles with 21 points and Ella Kate Taylor added 19. For the Lady Panthers, Lana Rowland had 14 and Madison Foster had 12.
West Union improved to 8-2 on the season.
(B) Pine Grove 48, West Union 45
West Union Eagles lost a close non-conference game against Pine Grove Tuesday night, 48-45.
Pine Grove got the scoring started with a layup by Ty Seawright. Keaton Wilkerson followed it up with a 3-point shot to help the Panthers take the early lead 5-0.
Cole Willard started the scoring for the Eagles with a 2-point shot. Jon Grey Morrison went 1 for 1 at the line to get West Union closer. Late in the first, Willard, Greer Manning, and Daniel Conlee combined for 9 points to help the Eagles take the lead, 12-9. Pine Grove’s Hayden Holcomb got a big 3-pointer as time ran out in the first to tie it up.
West Union got the ball to start the second. Willard got the first points of the period with a 3-point shot followed by a quick layup. Jack Hudson answered for the Panthers with a layup on the other end of the floor. Eagle’s CJ Shirley stole the ball and put up a 2. Panther’s Holcomb answered with a quick 3 to give Pine Grove the lead 21-19.
At the 1:36 mark, West Union took a time out to make adjustments. Manning quickly put up a 2-point basket followed by a 3-pointer to help the Eagles regain the lead which they took into the half 26-24.
Pine Grove got the ball after the half but missed the shot. Eagle Trey Haynes got the rebound and put a 2-point shot. Conlee added 3 to increase the West Union lead 31-24. West Union outscored Pine Grove 13 to 4 in the third and started the fourth 41-30.
The fourth started with a charge call on Pine Grove’s Jack Hudson to give West Union the ball, but they were not able to put up a shot. The Eagle’s continued to struggle allowing Pine Grove to edge closer. Late in the fourth, West Union turned the ball over on a pair of fouls and brought Panther Holcomb to the line. He split the pair and cut the Eagle lead to 43-40.
Manning answered with West Union’s final points of the game to extend the lead 45-42. Pine Grove capitalized on several fouls that sent Wilkerson and Holomb to the line to give the Panthers the lead which they held as time ran out. Pine Grove took the match 48-45.
Cole Willard led the Eagles with 14 points. Greer Manning had 10 and Daniel Conlee added 9. For the Panthers, Hayden Holcomb had 13 and James Cox 8.
