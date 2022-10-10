Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
ENTERPRISE - An improved West Union team used strong volleys and communication to defeat a talented Baldwyn team 3-2. Set scores were 26-24, 18-25, 25-9, 22-25, and 15-5.
In the first set, Baldwyn got off to a dominating 5-11 start with the help of Sommer Tyes who served for 6 straight points. Late in the set West Union was able to close the gap to 16-17 with the help of Sadie Cobb’s serve. At the end, Shelby Powell served four straight to bring it home for the Lady Eagles 26-24.
The score stayed close for most of the second set. With the score tied 6-6, Baldwyn’s Tyes took the serve and helped to the Lady Wildcats to take a lead 6-10. West Union was not able to gain ground and Baldwyn won the set 18-25.
The Lady Eagles made adjustments in the third set, while the Lady Wildcats struggled with miscues and miscommunication. Zoey Wright and Shelby Powell helped West Union to take the early lead 7-4. Shannon Agnew helped close the gap for Baldwyn 18-8, but the Lady Wildcats were not able to get any closer. West Union won the third 25-9.
Baldwyn gained the momentum in the fourth and took the early lead 10-14. West Union was able to keep the score close during the set but could not get a foothold and Baldwyn took the set 22-25 with the help of Meg Gamble and Tyes who served for a combined 8 points.
West Union choose chose to serve to begin the fifth set and took the lead early with the help of Powell and Cobb who combined to score 11. Josie Conlee brought it home for the Lady Eagles 15-5.
Laina Corder led the night with 14 kills. Shelby Powell had 7 and Analyssa Phillips had 6. Zoey Wright added 21 aces during the match