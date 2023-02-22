FULTON - West Union came out on top in the nightcap of 1A quarterfinal action over Wheeler by a 63-59 final in a battle of Eagles.
FULTON - West Union came out on top in the nightcap of 1A quarterfinal action over Wheeler by a 63-59 final in a battle of Eagles.
West Union broke a 44-44 tie after three periods of play and was able to hold off a very late rally by Wheeler to advance to the 1A semifinals in Jackson on Monday. They will face the winner of McAdams/West Tallahatchie at 1:30.
West Union gave up the lead briefly in the fourth as Wheeler went up 48-46, but West Union went on an 8-0 run to claim the lead at 54-48.
They took their largest lead of the night of eight points at 58-50, but Wheeler wasn't done as they clawed back to within one point at 60-59.
However, West Union was able to close the deal by hitting three free throw to claim the 63-59 win.
The contest saw nine ties over the course of the 32 minutes of play. Wheeler led for most of the first half as they we up 14-12 after a quarter and the teams went to the half with Wheeler still leading 32-28.
Greer Manning was largely responsible for keeping the halftime lead at four as he hit for 13 points in the opening half while the rest of the team could only manage 15 points.
Wheeler's Kane Spencer hit for nine first half points while Nyshaun Hutcheson added eight.
Manning was the top scorer for West Union as he finished with 20 points. Daniel Conlee was also in doubles figures with 15.
Cole Willard scored eight and Ben Carter came off the bench to also score eight. Jon Grey Morrisson finished with seven points.
Wheeler had a trio of players in double figures and were led by Spencer with 23. Hutcheson finished with 13 and Eli James scored 10.
West Union is now 26-5 on the year and it is thought that this is the first trip to Jackson for the boys team since 1995.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sports Editor
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in New Albany
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.