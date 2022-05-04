West Union and Wheeler locked up in a series between Eagles and the West Union flock took the series 2-0 with 12-0 and 10-0 wins.
Game one saw West Union score 12 runs on nine hits to post the 12-0 win.
Grant Martin and CJ Shirley combined on the mound for the one-hitter as Martin struck out three in four innings of work and Shirley picked up one K as he closed the contest with one inning.
Jon Grey Morrisson starred at the plate with three hits and four RBIs to lead the Eagles. He hit two home runs plus a double for his night's work.
Greer Manning added the other extra-base hit with his double.
Walker Conlee went 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs while Martin chipped in two RBIs on one hit to help the cause.
West Union led 5-0 after two innings and blew the game open with a seven-run fourth for the 12-0 final.
West Union 10, Wheeler 0 (Game 2)
West Union worked over the Wheeler staff for 10 hits and 10 runs while taking advantage of six Wheeler errors in the game two win of 10-0.
Walker Conlee went 3 for 3 with one RBI and CJ Shirley was 2 for 4 with one RBI.
Jon Grey Morrisson and Greer Manning had two RBIs each to plate Eagles runs.
Cole Willard worked four innings of two-hit ball while walking two and striking out seven. Morrisson came on for one inning of relief to close out the contest without surrendering a hit.
West Union moves on in the 1A Baseball playoffs on Friday with a series against Vardaman. Game one will be at West Union at 7:00 and game two will shift to Vardaman with first pitch at 7:00 on Saturday.
Ingomar eliminated in 1A baseball
Ingomar was swept 2-0 in the 1A playoffs by Vardaman.
Vardaman won game one by a 5-4 final despite being outhit by the Falcons, 8 to 2. However, Ingomar committed four errors in the contest while the Rams had two.
Ingomar scored single runs in the first four innings while Vardaman scored one run in the first and three in the third. They added the winning run in the bottom of the fifth for the 5-4 final.
Saturday the series shifted to Ingomar, but the result was the same as the Rams won 13-10.
Ingomar finished the season with a record of 18-12 under first year coach Ben Wallis with the bulk of the starters returning for the 2023 season.