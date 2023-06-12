Greer Manning of West Union was named Co-Player of the Year in 1A Baseball as part of the Mississippi Coaches All-State Baseball Team.
Manning helped lead his Eagle team to the runner-up spot in 1A baseball as they were defeated in two games by Resurrection.
Manning worked primarily from the catcher position for the Eagles, but also threw several innings as part of their strong pitching corp. A versatile player, Manning can also spell some of his teammates in the infield as well.
Manning was one of the major factors in West Union's perfect run in division and helped his team sweep three playoff opponents while also defeating 2022 north champion, Biggersville 2-1 in the third round.
Other Eagle players named to the first team All-State team include Jon Grey Morrisson and Benton Burks.
West Union was represented on the second team by Cole Willard and Grant Martin.
Mississippi Coaches All-State Baseball Team for CLASS 1A
Coach of the Year: Aron Frederic, Resurrection
Co-Player of the Year: Cole Tingle, P/OF, Sr., Resurrection
Co-Player of the Year: Greer Manning, C, Jr., West Union
First Team
Dylan Rowsey, P, Sr., Biggersville
Levi Foshee, P, Sr., Resurrection
Jon Grey Morrison, P, Fr., West Union
Noah Hester, INF, Jr., Hamilton
Walker Frederic, INF, Sr., Resurrection
Makarious Michaels, INF, Sr., Sebastopol
Ford Matthews, INF, So., Taylorsville
Max Askew, OF, Sr., Resurrection
Ethan Parker, OF, Fr., Vardaman
Tre Gunn, OF, Jr., Biggersville
Luke Schnoor, C, Jr., Resurrection
Andrew Easley, UTL, Jr., Vardaman
Luke Overstreet, UTL, Jr., Biggersville
Benton Burks, UTL, Jr., West Union
Second Team
Chipper Moore, P, Sr., Vardaman
Drew Rowsey, P, Jr., Biggersville
Collin White, P, Jr., Ethel
Landon Smith, INF, Jr., Richton
Harrison Peebles, INF, So., Sebastopol
Wes Bishop, INF, Jr., Ethel
Noah Westbrook, INF, Fr., Taylorsville
Payne Waldrop, OF, Sr., Enterprise-Lincoln
Jess Johnson, OF, Sr., Sebastopol
Cole Willard, OF, Jr., West Union
Blake Gosa, C, Jr., Hamilton
Grant Martin, UTL, Jr., West Union
Logan King, UTL, Sr., Hickory Flat
Ethan Wright, UTL, Sr., French Camp
