Zoey Wright hit for 16 points for West Union, including 12 in the second half in the win over Smithville.
Sports Editor
Laina Corder scored 10 of her 14 points during the fourth quarter as West Union defeated Smithville 37-21.
Zoey Wright and Laina Corder combined for 22 second half points to lead West Union to their 37-21 win over Smithville in the 2-1A tournament.
Wright had 10 points during the third quarter and Corder poured in 10 during the fourth as the Lady Eagles outscored Smithville 28-16 over the final 16 minutes of play.
The teams battled through a stagnant first half scoring-wise as neither team could find the mark as West Union led 4-3 after a quarter and 9-5 at intermission.
However, West Union went on a 14-8 scoring advantage in the third quarter and were up 23-13 after three quarters.
Wright and Corder each scored four points in the first half for the Lady Eagles.
Wright was the game's high scorer with 16 points while Corder was close behind with 14. Ella Kate Taylor scored six points for West Union.
Smithville was led by Isabelle Summerford's seven points.
West Union moves forward to play in Friday's championship at 7:00 while Smithville plays in the consolation at 4:00.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
