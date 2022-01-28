ENTERPRISE - Zoey Wright went long with her game, hitting five 3-pointers to lead West Union to the 49-40 win over TCPS on Friday. Wright buried three 3-pointers in the third quarter which were crucial in helping the Lady Eagles to keep TCPS at bay.
"I just saw the open spots and I was like 'I've got two already and I got to just keep shooting,'" Wright said of her third quarter exploits.
Ella Kate Taylor got the ball rolling for West Union as she hit for 11 points during the first half.
"We just had a lot more energy tonight and that's been kinda the thing, we've been slacking and the last couple of games, we just looked like we were tired," West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. "It's been a long grinding season for the girls, but they've played hard and they've competed."
Taylor scored the first four points of the contest and then added seven points in the second quarter.
"She really brought it tonight with just being the floor leader, made free throws, handled the basketball, got us in what we needed to be in and then just reallt made sure that everyone was talking and communicating and brought defensive intensity out there," Hayles said. "It was a very complete basketball game out of her."
West Union led 13-5 after a quarter and the teams went to the half with the Lady Eagles still holding a lead at 28-19.
West Union scored 13 points in the third period as Wright connected on her 3 threes while Anna Carwyle added a fourth. Taylor hit a free throw for the other point.
"We have gotten to where we are shooting the basketball really well from multiple kids and that good," Hayles said. "Zoey stepped up tonight and I think she also had eight rebounds and hit five threes so that was a big confidence booster for her. Anna has also been shooting it well."
The fourth quarter was short on points as West Union scored eight and TCPS managed six. Emma Callicutt had the majority of the points as she hit for five.
West Union avenged a 56-52 loss suffered 10 days earlier and it was sweet redemption for Wright and her teammates.
"It was nice, it felt good," Wright said. "We've just got to kept playing like we are now the rest of the way."
West Union had three players in double figures with Wright leading the way with 17 points. Taylor scored 12 and Carwyle finished with 11.
Mille Speed scored 18 for TCPS and Jasmine Steinman had 11 points.
West Union is now 16-7, 5-3 in division while TCPS is 5-3 in 2-1A. Second place would go the West Union on point differential.
(B) West Union 77, TCPS 49
West Union ended the first half on a run of 19-2 which turned a two point deficit into a 15-point advantage at 38-23 and West Union won comfortably by a 77-49 final.
Greer Manning picked up the scoring mantle in the third period as he burned the TCPS defense for 19 points.
"We started rebounding the ball and played more solid on the defensive end," Hayles said. "We were aggressive on defense and finally started feeling good about ourselves, we didn't look back.
"We had some player to come off the bench that played well, played solid, filled their role and it was fun to watch."
Manning was high man for West Union with 21 points. Wesley Harrell hit for 14 points and Trey Haynes chipped in 13. Jon Grey Morrisson and CJ Shirley came off the bench and scored eight points each.
TCPS was led by Jon Paul Yates with 22 points.
West Union is now 18-7, 5-3 in Division 2-1A.