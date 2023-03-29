This past week, only about 40 tickets were still left for the New Albany Main Street Association’s Spring Gala Friday, April 7.
Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud said the event was limited to 400 tickets. Table reservations were initially available, but they sold out immediately for the popular event.
Last’s year’s first gala is generally considered to be one of the most popular and successful of the year.
The gala will be held at the Union County Heritage Museum, starting at 6 p.m. with the theme, “Spring!” The Bonfire Orchestra with added horns will provide live music so there will be dancing, along with food, drinks, photos, an upgraded silent auction and special add-ons.
"With the proceeds from last year combined with this year's fundraising efforts we are hoping to install wifi speakers on Bankhead and Main to allow for seasonal music throughout the year,” Stroud said. “In addition, streetscapes are being evaluated as part of the project too."
Tickets are $50 per person.
If any tickets still remain, reservations can be made or tickets purchased at the Main Street office, 135 E. Bankhead St., or online at www.newalbanymainstreet.com/online-store. Anyone with questions may contact Stroud at 662-534-3438 or Chris Pugh at 662-316-8594.”
