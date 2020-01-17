NEW ALBANY - Senior forward Clayton Stanford scored 21 points in the second half Friday to lead Ingomar to a 62-46 victory against East Union in the Union County Tournament semifinals.
Ingomar remained unbeaten (23-0) behind Stanford’s game-high 25 points.
The Falcons will play host New Albany at 7:30 Saturday in the championship game. Ingomar has won four straight county tournament titles.
Hunter Bynum added 11 points and Tyson Smithey 10 for Ingomar. Hayden Roberts led East Union with 17.
East Union (7-12) led most of the first quarter until a late steal by Bynum and a layup by Stanford gave the Falcons a 12-11 lead.
The Urchins regained the lead in the early moments of the second quarter, 16-12, on a 3-pointer by Noah Johnson and a layup by Collin Stephens on an assist from Josh Henderson.
Ingomar outscored the Urchins 12-4 the rest of the way to take a 24-20 halftime lead. Smithey scored six of the Falcons’ points in the late run.
Stanford scored Ingomar’s first eight points of the second half as the Falcons eventually took a 43-32 lead into the fourth quarter. He scored 13 of his points in the third quarter.
INGOMAR (23-0)
C. Stanford 25, T. Smithey 10, H. Bynum 9, N. Jones 7, Z. Shugars 6, N. Weeden 3.
EAST UNION (7-12)
H. Roberts 19, R. Johnson 8, N. Johnson 7, D. Hubbard 6, C. Stephens 4, J. Henderson 2.
Halftime- Ingomar 24, East Union 20.