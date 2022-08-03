It’s rare for state officials to visit New Albany but Mississippi Auditor Shad White was here recently, coincidentally the same day his department was involved in news that received national attention.
White was mostly here for a public relations visit to announce his intention for run for re-election, to meet with residents for an informal question-and-answer session followed by speaking to the New Albany Rotary Club.
“My job is to make sure government money is spent the way the law requires,” White said.
White was appointed to the position by then-Gov. Phil Bryant and then elected for a full term three years ago. Since then, his office has garnered considerable publicity for going after public employees for misusing or misappropriating funds.
With some pride, he noted that he has become known as “the skinny man,” as in, “You better watch out or the skinny man will be coming.”
“Now people handling government money are going to be careful,” he said.
He gave some examples including a woman who was taking money from a school food grant.
“She had been drawing down from a grant to feed needy school children,” he said. “Money to feed hungry children.”
The woman was transferring funds to her own non-profit then pull money from an ATM, write checks to herself, go spend it at the casino
“For a long time, people in Mississippi assumed nobody was watching,” White said. That is no longer the case, he added. “Now there is somebody watching. The fancy word is ‘deterrent.’”
White said the easy way to do his job is to never do anything at all. “But if you want to do the job the right way you have to be willing to take some licks…We hold the line on the law,” he said, regardless of who is involved.
A good example, he said, was his audit of Medicaid two years ago. His department compared what people reported to Medicaid as compared to what they put on their state income tax returns, assuming no one would be stupid enough to report one or the other falsely.
However, they found that five to seven percent of Medicaid recipients looked like they made too much money to be eligible for Medicaid and admitted as much on their tax returns. That accounted for from $60 to $144 million in loss every single year to people who should not be on the program.
He said some of his staff thought they could not do such a massive audit and also because White might be portrayed as someone who hates poor people. White said they did perform the audit but he was indeed excoriated in the press and by the ACLU. But rather than harming poor people it was the other way around. He found people with six-figure incomes and houses valued at more than $1 million who were receiving Medcaid.
“This was not about targeting poor people. This was about making sure poor folks were the only ones on the program,” he said.
White said he asks three questions to determine the quality of his office’s work. “Are we doing good work? Are we accurate? Are we getting money back to the taxpayers?”
White said they typically get about 18 percent of identified stolen or misused money (some of it is spent and not recoverable). “We put it back where it came from, less some investigative cost,” he said.
“We work with District Attorneys, the Attorney General and federal prosecutors, but at the end of the day we are fact-finders,” he said. He cannot place liens on property, but he can ask a judge to, he added.
In some cases the employee might be prosecuted, in others, the person receiving the money, and in even some cases, no prosecution because people honestly did not understand the procedure.
He said his office receives tips from all sorts of sources. They run each by their attorney to determine whether fraud is occurring and, if so, then assign someone to the case.
The biggest limitation he faces, he said, is that his office is using old technology used by CPAs 10 or 15 years ago, a situation he is working to correct.
“I’m really pleased with what we’ve done in the auditor’s office,” he said. “I’m incredibly impressed with the team and what they’re been able to do.”
He confirmed that he is seeking re-election next year.
Concerning the national attention on state news, White was asked about Brett Favre.
This is part of a case in which as much as $77 million in welfare funds have been misappropriated, some going to individual projects, some to individuals and $5 million to pay for a new soccer field at the University of Southern Mississippi.
The news factor that way was that the state suddenly fired the attorney investigating the case, possibly because he was issuing subpoenas to high officials. There was evidence the reason for the firing did not hold up, that it was for political reasons and former Gov. Phil Bryant and current Gov. Tate Reeves were involved in the action.
In Brett Favre’s case, a state agency gave $1.1 million in Temporary Assistance to Needy Family (TANF) funds to a separate organization that gave it to Favre, ostensibly for speeches and other services.
White said they went back and investigated. “It was painfully clear he was not at any evens he was paid to be at,” White said. White continued that Favre privately acknowledged he had not made any of those speeches and ultimately paid the money back. He is probably still going to be sued for the interest on the money.
White was quoted in news reports as saying he was not in favor of firing the attorney who issued the subpoenas and that as diverse an investigation as possible is needed.
