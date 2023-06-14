The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office has purchased nearly 45,000 smoke alarms using about $500,000 in grant money through the Fire Prevention and Safety Grant provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The alarms will be distributed to fire departments around the state in the coming months. Each department will be responsible for distributing and installing them in their communities.
Of those alarms, NAFD will receive their fair share for its citizens, New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
Union County Fire Coordinator Butch Cobb said this week the county has asked for 200 units, but hasn’t received any yet.
If you need a smoke alarm, call your local fire department, since smoke alarms drastically improve your chances of surviving a fire, firefighters say.
“Smoke alarms should be tested at least once a month using the test button.
“Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond. Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old and replace the smoke alarm immediately if it doesn’t respond properly when tested.
“Smoke alarms should be placed in every sleeping area, in common hallways, and on every level of the home. Large homes may need extra smoke alarms. They should be placed on the ceiling or high on a wall,” Chief Whiteside said.
According to State Fire Marshal and Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney, at last check, there have been 35 fire deaths statewide in 2023. There were 71 total fire deaths in Mississippi in 2022. One of those fatalities were in New Albany in January of 2023, Chief Whiteside said, and Cobb said there have been none this year in Union County.
