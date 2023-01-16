The year 2022 was one of accomplishment for New Albany schools, Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans said in his annual “state of the schools” report to trustees this past week.
“This is absolutely not everything that happened,” he said. “It’s just a quick and easy format.”
He began by noting that the graduation rate has increased nearly 10 percent over the past four years, college prep scores are up, dual credit and national certifications are up dramatically, the district rating score is up substantially, and the special education graduation rate has more than doubled.
At the middle school, 80 percent of the students have improved at least one grade level though a fast-track program.
There has been an increase in career and technical education students’ gaining national certification and New Albany has six programs rated in the top 20 in the state. Business Marketing, Drafting and Health Science are number one, Early Childhood is number three, Engineering is number four and construction is number 12.
Evans talked about the recent city-county workforce consortium and that the IMPACTO workforce development program giving students on-the-job experience is in both city and county schools. The program now has 199 business partners.
New Albany now has a workforce development coordinator – the only one in Mississippi – and there are now eight career counselors in the schools county-wide.
A kindergarten through grade 12 comprehensive workforce development program is there along with a K-12 career exploration plan. Additionally, the schools are implementing an eighth grade “Future Forward Day” and 11th grade job shadowing experience.
The most obvious facility accomplishment is the administration’s moving into the new district office in the former HMC Technology building on Wesson Tate Drive. Before, various administration officials had been scattered in various locations. The back section of the large building will become a new Innovation Center for career and technical education.
Other building improvements include remodeling the high school auditorium, middle school kitchen area, elementary school cafeteria, Memorial Gym floor and lighting and installation of a new school video safety system.
Both the high school and middle school were certified as Apple Distinguished Schools (the only in the state) with the career and technical school on track to join them. By the end of the year, 100 percent of the district teachers will be Apple Certified Teachers and seven are completing the Apple Coaching Program.
There is a new student information system and students will begin to be able to register online, simplifying the process especially for families with more than one child in school.
The district also is constructing a Discovery Bus for the elementary school.
The district has updated its phone and computer network systems, implemented new student applications and updated the program to deal with bullying and emotional issues.
Five new buses have been added making the average age of a bus 3.63 years. All buses now have cameras and drivers have radios to speed up dealing with any problems or needs. Some buses have wifi and the maintenance fleet has been upgraded as well.
In sports, achievements include:
- Girls’ golf 2022 state champions
- Tennis 2022 team state champions with several individual state titles
- Girls’ soccer 2022 state runner-up
- Boys’ powerlifting 2022 state runner-up
- Girls’ volleyball North Half runner-up
- Boys’ basketball 3rd round playoffs
- Numerous student athletes signing college scholarships
In general acheivement, the school was awarded a National Blue Ribbon School Designation and implemented a system that has greatly reduced discipline problems.
Staffing is being increased for chorus and drama due to success at the middle and high schools, a health science virtual lab has been created, CTE is adding a fully functioning greenhouse for its agricultural science program and the career and technical education school celebrated it 50th anniversary.
In other agenda items, teachers and the administrator of the year were recognized with awards from Mike Staten representing the CREATE Foundation.
The honored teachers, whose photograph appears in this issue, are High School Teacher of the Year - Allie Pierce; Career and Technical Teacher of the Year-April Voyles; Middle School Teacher of the Year-Teri Watson; NASTUC Teacher of the Year - Tonya Chapin; and District and Elementary Teacher of the Year- Victoria Brown. Career and Technical Education Administrator April Hobson was named Administrator of the Year.
In other items, Superintendent Evans noted that the district’s strategic plan is scheduled to end this year so committees will be established soon to begin working on a new plan.
The board only dealt with a few personnel items They included approving:
- The resignation of Channing Ward, teacher/assistant football coach, NASTUC/high school effective Jan. 3.
- The resignation of Shaler Grigsby, teacher, New Albany Elementary School effective at the end of the school year.
- The resignation of Andy Johnson, custodian, New Albany Elementary School effective Feb. 24 due to retirement.
- The resignation of Louise Allred, custodian, New Albany Elementary School effective Jan. 27.
Finally, in consent items, the board approved a donation by Dr. Sam Creekmore of a EKG machine to New Albany School of Career & Technical Education to be used in the Health Science classroom.
They also approved use of New Albany Elementary School by the Pilot Club on Feb. 25 for their Snowflake Ball and use of B. F. Ford gym by the New Albany Boys & Girls Club of North Mississippi Feb. 4 for a wrestling fundraiser.
The next New Albany School meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m. in the new central office on Wesson Tate Drive.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.