Union County native Mike Staten, president and member of the Board of Directors of BNA Bank in New Albany is the 2022 Northeast Development Foundation Alumni Hall of Fame inductee.
Currently a member of the Board of Trustees at Northeast, Staten attended the Northeast Mississippi Junior College from 1972-74 and has been a great ambassador for and donor to the college ever since.
He is a member of the Northeast Development Foundation Board of Directors and has served multiple terms. He was elected president for the 2005-06 academic year.
In 2009 Staten was instrumental in the creation of the Union County Tuition Guarantee program. It was the first of its kind in Northeast's five-county service district, which includes Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, and Union counties.
A graduate of W.P. Daniel High School (now New Albany High School), he holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree with an emphasis on banking and finance and general business from the University of Mississippi; Staten also attended commercial lending schools at LSU and Vanderbilt. He has spent his entire professional career in the banking industry. He is a member of the Mississippi Bankers Association Board of Directors and is a past president of the Mississippi Young Bankers Association.
Active in the community, Staten is a member and past chairman of the Union County Development Association Board of Directors, a member of the advisory board for the North Mississippi Medical Center of Tupelo, member and secretary of the Three Rivers Community Development Entity, treasurer and board member of Trail Life, USA - sponsored by First Baptist Church of New Albany, past member of the City of New Albany Tourism Board, past finance chairman of Union County Habitat for Humanity and past member of the Union County Leadership Academy board of directors. He is past chairman of the Magnolia Civic Center Board of Directors.
Staten is a past director of the Yocona Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America and recipient of the Order of the Arrow and Silver Beaver Awards.
In 2018 Staten was the recipient of the Jack Reed, Sr. Community Leadership Award presented by the CREATE Foundation.
As an advocate of education, Staten is a member and past chairman of the Blue Mountain College Board of Trustees and member and co-chairman of Excel by 5 Pre-K Initiative for New Albany and Union County. He is the Union County representative to the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund Committee and past chairman of the Dean Provence Endowment for Excellence in Education, New Albany City Schools.
Staten is a member of First Baptist Church where he serves as a deacon. He is also a member of the board of trustees of the Union County Baptist Association.
Mike and his wife Angie have two sons, Matt, and Luke. Matt and his wife Ellen live in New Albany. Luke and his wife Amy reside in Houston, Texas. Both Matt and Luke are Northeast alumni.
