The Metro Jackson American Heart Association, with support of the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance, is collaborating with the Mississippi Fire Academy to fill an urgent CPR training need. Every public high school in Mississippi, over 240 in number, is eligible to receive CPR in Schools Training Kit. The kits contain ten mannequins each, and are sustainable and reusable, meaning the schools can continue to use them year after year, potentially adding more trained lifesavers to our community.
The CPR in Schools Training and the kits will empower students to learn the core skills of CPR in under 30 minutes, including AED skills and choking relief. Everything teachers need to properly educate students is included: an instructional video, facilitator’s guide, mannequins and a mannequin pump, knee pads, replacement parts and sanitizer.
“Many of the schools throughout Mississippi lack CPR kits and their training. COVID-19 created an even more urgent gap for students needing to complete CPR graduation requirements. Thanks to the recognition of this need in our state, and the generosity of our local sponsors, thousands of students will now be able to save a life,” said Jennifer Hopping, Executive Director, Metro Jackson American Heart Association.
Each year, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States and fewer than half of these people receive the immediate help that they need before professional help arrives. But immediate CPR could double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.
“With more than 70 percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happening in homes, you will be trying to save the life of someone you love: a child, a spouse, a parent, or a friend. Through programs like CPR Kits in Schools, the American Heart Association is working to increase the number of bystanders who use CPR in an emergency,” said Christy McGregor, Executive Director, Mississippi Healthcare Alliance.
In 2014, the American Heart Association helped to pass legislation, which made it a requirement for all Mississippi high school seniors learn CPR before graduation. These kits provide schools with the tools they need to teach hands only CPR skills and gives students the confidence necessary to perform CPR or use an AED, making our communities safer and empowering youth to save lives. For more information, visit heart.org/CPR.
