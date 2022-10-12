The Metro Jackson American Heart Association, with support of the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance, is collaborating with the Mississippi Fire Academy to fill an urgent CPR training need. Every public high school in Mississippi, over 240 in number, is eligible to receive CPR in Schools Training Kit. The kits contain ten mannequins each, and are sustainable and reusable, meaning the schools can continue to use them year after year, potentially adding more trained lifesavers to our community.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

