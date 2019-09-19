CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – (Leaderboard) Dejone Stemmett (JR/Mpumalanga, South Africa) came very close to winning an individual title Tuesday, but came up short on a playoff hole to Indiana East's Lexie Fields at the Freed-Hardeman Invitational.
Stemmett would fire a 77 Tuesday at Chickasaw Golf Course, shaving five strokes off her first-round 81 (81-77-159) to force the playoff.
Stemmett and BMC would finish runner-up as a team also, shooting 337 on the final day (339-337-676). Indiana East won the team crown, shooting a 340 on the final day, while host Freed-Hardeman finished third at 373.
Lucy Martin (SO/New Albany, Miss.) had an impressive event also for BMC, finishing 4th and shooting a final-day 82. Stemmett and Martin were both named to the All-Tournament Team.
Andrea Huguenin (FR/Biloxi, Miss.) was up four spots at 15th with an 86, while Nicole Shanafelt (JR/Huntsville, Ala.) tied her at 15th with a final-day 91 playing individually.
Katelyn McCallum (SR/Jacksonville, Fla.) ended in 18th with a final round of 92, while Molly Todd (FR/West Point, Miss.) finished 34th with a 108 and Karli Knox (JR/Amory, Miss.) finished on a withdrawal.
BMC plays Thursday at the Centerville Ladies Invitational at the Centerville Golf Club in Centerville, Tenn.