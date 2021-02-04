ENTERPRISE • Collin Stephens knows all too well about the disappointment that comes with losing basketball games.
In Tuesday’s final regular-season game, East Union’s junior forward/guard scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half to lead the Urchins to a satisfying 56-43 victory against county rival West Union.
The win was Urchins’ fourth as they head into the postseason with a 4-12 record. West Union’s record fell to 10-15.
“This feels really good. It’s really been frustrating this season,” Stephens said. “We know we can do better than what we’ve done.”
Noah Johnson added 15 points to share the scoring honors for East Union. Brandon Phillips scored 12 and Daniel Conlee 11, all in the second half, for West Union.
“We needed that one,” East Union coach Tim McDonald said. “We’ve struggled all year. We’re just trying to compete and make as many positive plays as we can come up with. If we make a bad play, we try to forget about it, then work on the next play. We played with a little more intensity and a little more enthusiasm. Our bench was involved. That’s a key in the team aspect.”
After a sluggish start by both teams – West Union led 6-3 at the end of the first quarter – Gavin Hall, Ben Basil and Johnson made second-quarter baskets to give East Union a 20-12 halftime lead.
“We both struggled in the first quarter, then got our blood flowing a little bit,” McDonald said. “We had several players step up tonight. Collin made shots down the stretch. He made some big plays. During the course of a game somebody has got to make some basketball plays. We made a few tonight.”
West Union cut the Urchins’ lead to 24-20 early in the third quarter on two 3-pointers by Conlee. Stephens answered for East Union with a 3-pointer and a layup to help his team build a 34-27 lead.
The Urchins connected on 17 of 27 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.
(G) West Union 56, East Union 46
The Lady Eagles overcame a sluggish, but hustling start, to finish their regular season with a 17-7 record.
“We missed shots we are supposed to make,” West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. “It wasn’t for the lack of effort, the lack of hustle. We had a couple of turnovers trying to make a play early on.
“Once we saw one finally go in, got a steal and got something out of it, we felt a little better about ourselves and started playing.”
Annie Orman scored 21 points and Eden Conlee added 12 for the Lady Eagles. Both seniors had two 3-pointers each.
East Union, now 8-14, was led by senior Maggie McVey with 15 points. Carrie Wilkinson added 10 and had two 3-pointers.