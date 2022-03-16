The Union County Sheriff’s Department was able to make quick arrests in an Alpine murder investigation this past Tuesday but at last report officers still had no idea why a 30-year-old female with a long criminal history apparently shot and killed a family friend.
Charged with murder is April Nickole Rodgers, of 1689 CR 171, Blue Springs, which is actually in the Alpine community.
Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said they received a 911 call about 9:15 a.m. saying someone had been shot on County Road 171 in Alpine, but with not much more information.
When officers arrived at the address they found Nathan Knight, 31, of Booneville, lying dead in the yard, apparently shot once in the chest with a .9mm semi-automatic pistol. A pistol was recovered at the scene.
Edwards began the investigation with the help of the Lee and Itawamba County sheriff’s departments and Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol.
Rodgers, living at the location, was still there, but officers determined that Joseph Williams, 37, of Booneville, and Gary Ward, 35, of Saltillo, had been there but apparently fled when a shot was fired.
Williams was found at a Jericho residence in the vicinity and taken into custody. A lookout was filed for Ward’s vehicle and he was located in Itawamba County.
“We had all three in custody before dark that that helped a lot,” Edwards said.
As officers tried to piece together what happened, they learned that Rodgers was living there but the only electricity was coming from an extension cord running to another residence.
She had her two-year-old daughter there, but was not supposed to, the sheriff said. She had visitation rights but not custody and should have returned the girl earlier and did not. She had lost custody of three other children before, he added.
Rodgers was known to officers because she had been arrested in Lee County 45 times already. Charges included a number of drug-related offenses, introducing contraband into a correctional facility, theft charges and even armed robbery – nearly all of which had been reduced or dismissed.
“It’s very sad to me and an insult to every law enforcement officer that these charges have been reduced time after time until it resulted in a young man’s death,” Edwards said.
As far as officers can tell, the victim was just a family friend who had come to make some sort of repairs, and had even stopped on the way to get pancakes for the two-year-old because he probably knew she didn’t have anything to eat. There was no indication of a struggle and Edwards said that Rodgers was being very uncooperative about what happened.
She is being charged with murder, felony child endangerment, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or distribute and Edwards said that because of her extensive record he wants her charged as a habitual offender. This could lead to a sentence of life without the possibility of parole. The charges apparently do not rise to the level of a capital offense in this case, however.
Her bond was set at $1 million for the murder charge and a total of $55,000 for the other charges.
Edwards said they determined the two men were not involved, although Williams will be charged for possession of drug paraphernalia found at his home and Ward was held for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He was on parole but fled because he had not been meeting with his parole officer.
It was believed that Ward was there because he had a sometimes relationship with Rodgers while Williams had just ridden along with Knight.