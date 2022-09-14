Union County emergency service personnel agree: When Corey Wayne Patterson stole a million-dollar plane with a full tank of 2,500 gallons of fuel from the Tupelo airport about 5:08 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, it set in motion a chain of events none of them ever dreamed would happen in Union County.
After taking off, the airport employee, who doesn’t have a pilot’s license, told a 911 dispatcher he wanted to crash the 1987 Beechcraft King Air C90 into the Tupelo West Main Walmart. Authorities then evacuated the store, and also a nearby Dodge’s store.
By that time, a police negotiator was talking directly with Patterson, who told him he didn’t know how to land the plane. A pilot then spoke with Patterson. They were unable to convince him to land and he began flying aimlessly over populated areas including west Tupelo, New Albany and Ripley, and the Toyota manufacturing facility in Blue Springs.
The FAA at the Memphis airport tracked Patterson’s flight and diverted several commercial flights to avoid possible problems.
The situation developed into a guessing game as authorities in several counties cleared roads in areas where they thought Patterson might land, and stationed emergency vehicles in those areas, only to have him bypass them.
About 9:02 a.m., he posted on Facebook that he was sorry, never wanted to hurt anyone, loved his parents and sister, and said goodbye.
About 10:12 that morning, Patterson notified a police negotiator that he had landed in a bean field in Tippah County off Miss. 4 west of Gravestown, damaging but not destroying the plane. He was apparently unhurt, and authorities took him into custody.
Patterson faces state charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. He’s being held without bond. Federal charges may follow.
Tupelo Prosecutor Richard Babb represents the city; Patterson is represented by Tony Farese of Ashland.
Here are Union County officials’ reflections on the situation from several different viewpoints.
—Union County Emergency Service Director Curtis Clayton said this week the biggest fear the situation created was not knowing where the plane might go down, along with many other unknowns.
“We didn’t know if we would be dealing with a crash or a search and rescue operation.
“We were talking back and forth with the state and many other agencies about the unknowns of the scenario. As a result, we had everybody on standby,” including firefighters, law enforcement, rescue, task force personnel, and Homeland Security,” he said.
He said the biggest takeaway from the situation was the need for a common state radio frequency so the many diverse units which may work some future situation could communicate together.
“We have the capacity to do that, and we need to get it done. We were fortunate this time — thanks to all the agencies working together, we were able to make a good outcome out of a bad situation,” Clayton said.
—A phone call from Tupelo Police Chef John Quaka put Union emergency service personnel into the situation, recalled Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
“I received a call about 8 a.m. Saturday from Chief Quaka advising us of the situation going on in Tupelo,” the sheriff said.
When the plane overflew the Toyota facility in Blue Springs, a dispatcher notified the facility, he said.
Patterson circled the facility, then flew away and continued to fly aimlessly over several counties, Edwards said.
At one time or another, the plane flew over the Blue Springs, Liberty, Myrtle and Wallerville communities in Union County, and then Hickory Flat in Benton County.
Meanwhile officials in Tupelo, and the counties of Lee, Benton, Tippah and Union shared information with each other, tracking Patterson and trying to learn all they could about him.
“We all wondered how much fuel he had left, and eventually we all realized his fuel situation made it inevitable that he would soon have to land or crash,” Edwards recalled.
“We’re all just thankful he didn’t carry out his first intention, which was to fly into something, and take out a bunch of people,” the sheriff said.
—New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside learned of the situation about the same time as Edwards.
The fire chief dispatched a truck from the city fire department and a truck from South East volunteer fire department about 8:11 that morning to the Toyota manufacturing facility at Magnolia Way. A truck was also dispatched to the New Albany Airport, and a truck sent to Northside Baptist Church.
The city covers the airport via a mutual aid agreement with the North Haven volunteer fire department. Trucks were back in service at 10:28 that morning.
The situation echoed planning he and other New Albany fire service personnel have done for emergency situations involving aircraft.
Although they never envisioned this particular scenario of a stolen plane with an untrained civilian at the controls who didn’t know how to land the craft, talking suicide and possibly flying the plane into a populated business, they’re prepared for other aircraft-related situations.
“We’ve written hazardous protocols to deal with aircraft emergencies. We also have certified aircraft rescue personnel on staff who have been through training to respond to downed planes and aircraft fires,” he said.
He’s one of those personnel, and he spreads his knowledge: he taught a course in dealing with aircraft emergencies to Itawamba County firefighters earlier this month.
—New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson said he was notified of the situation early that morning, and was advised that Patterson could be headed for Union County.
“Most of my guys soon figured out a tracking app, so we knew where the plane was. When the plane came toward New Albany, I instructed my guys to clear Wal-Mart, and they did,” the chief said.
