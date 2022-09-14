Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Union County emergency service personnel agree: When Corey Wayne Patterson stole a million-dollar plane with a full tank of 2,500 gallons of fuel from the Tupelo airport about 5:08 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, it set in motion a chain of events none of them ever dreamed would happen in Union County.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus