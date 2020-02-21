Bill Rose, a former journalism professor at the University of Mississippi, is asking residents of the City of New Albany and Union County to help collect stories about former New Albany football coaching legend Ben Jones for an upcoming book on the trailblazing coach's successful career.
Jones went 60-23-1 from 1979-1986 at New Albany High School. His team won the Little Ten Championship in 1979 and were North Mississippi State AA Champions in 1982. He retired in 1986 after 32 years of coaching in Mississippi.
Rose is seeking stories not only from former players but the community as a whole. He'd like to speak with boosters, community leaders, assistant coaches, players' parents, any one with a story about Coach Jones during his time at New Albany High School.
Any one with a story is asked to contact Rose at 561-385-6797 or email him at billrose@bellsouth.net.