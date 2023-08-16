A storm briefly knocked out the local phone system and triggered scattered power outages to New Albany Light Gas and Water customers in the company’s northern service area before dawn Thursday, Aug. 10.
Phone and electrical power were restored by about 6 a.m. that morning, General Manager Bill Mattox said Thursday afternoon.
“The power went out on us about 1 a.m. About 600-700 people were affected by scattered outages in Glenfield, North Haven, Myrtle and and Blue Mountain,” Mattox said.
NALG&W serves over 11,200 customers across Union, Benton, Marshall and Tippah counties.
“When the internet system — which services our phone system— went out about 2 a.m. it really made things more interesting,” Mattox said.
For a short period of time, NALGW customers and their phones — including the New Albany Police Department —were not working. The Sheriff’s Department and 911 were not impacted.
“We called our phone system provider — ASI Telecom of New Albany. They had to come on-site and perform a system reboot. They got it done quickly, and the phone system was only down about 45 minutes,” he said.
He said in event of emergency, those without phone service could have called 911.
“This is somewhat outside of my area of expertise, but I believe the following is true concerning cell service,” he said this week.
“Since so many people have VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) phone service most internet providers have backup generators on their system so even when the power is out home phone service will work.
“Cell phones require network coverage to make calls. However, if the usable strength of the mobile network of your service provider (the manufacturer/company of the SIM card that you are using) is not good enough at the place where you’re making the call, then they use the network of some other service provider whose usable signal strength is strong enough to make the call.
“GSM (Global System for Mobile Communication) technology — most SIM cards work on GSM nowadays — is a digital mobile network designed in such a way that you can use the network of another service provider in the absence of network coverage from your own service provider. Still, your access to it will be limited, hence the ‘emergency call’ restriction.
“Therefore, in the absence of sufficient network coverage from your own service provider near you, your phone camps on a ‘Roaming network’ (these are those companies that have links with your own company). If the roaming network is also not strong enough, then your phone camps on the best network signal available in your vicinity, regardless of its source company. Emergency calls can be made in this case,” he said.
Mattox said three workers were on call, and several others who were called in, quickly solved the power outages.
“We had about 8 to 10 workers, and we didn’t even have to call in all of our guys,” he said.
It’s unclear what caused the phone and power outages. “I believe it was storm related issues, probably lightning,” he said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.