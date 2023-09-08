A strong storm which came through New Albany and Union County late Wednesday afternoon and evening, Sept. 6, and lingered into Thursday morning, Sept. 7, felled trees and power lines and caused substantial damages, according to preliminary reports from emergency service workers.
New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said Thursday morning. “The internet at NAFD Station 1 was not operating after last night’s severe weather. This means our phone system was also down. Internet and phone systems were up and running by late morning, however.”
Until the systems were up and running, those with an emergency could have call 911. Non-emergency callers could have called NAFD Station 2 at 662-534-1004, or City Hall at 662-534-1010, the chief said.
Capsule summaries of some of the damages as of about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and moving forward, provided by Chief Whiteside, Police Chief Chris Robertson, and other emergency service providers included:
—I-22 westbound at the Carter Avenue overpass shut down due to a one-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler. No injuries were reported.
—A two-car wreck on Miss. 30 East at the city limits. No serious injuries were reported.
—A two vehicle crash with injuries in the 1600 block of South Central. There appeared to be no life-threatening injuries.
—A three car wreck was reported in front of Rest Haven Motel on East Bankhead Street.
—Motor vehicle wreck in vicinity of CR 578 and CR 81; no details in that incident.
—Trees were reported down on Cleveland and Fair Oaks Drive, County Road 137 and Highway 15.
—Trees are down across a road between New Albany and Myrtle, and the road is blocked.
—A tree down on County Road 115 took down some power lines and blocked the road. A tree down on Main Street took out power lines.
—A small part of the roof at Master-Bilt on Highway 15 in New Albany was blown off.
—A steeple was reported blown off the Northside Baptist Church on Highway 15 North.
—Had a transformer fire on Meadow Lane, and other miscellaneous calls throughout area Wednesday for trees down.
—Thursday about 4:30 a.m., a truck wreck was reported just west of the Glenfield exit on 22 west bound for the last couple of hours. One truck flipped in the median; no reported injuries.
