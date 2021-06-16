NEW ALBANY • The heavy rains that pounded this area early last week caused no known injuries, but triggered flash flooding that submerged Union County roads in all five districts for various periods of time, required two vehicle extractions and forced a person from their home, Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton said this week.
The rains and thunderstorms passed, and virtually all of the county roads were free of water as of last Thursday afternoon, Clayton said.
“The only two roads that are impassible now are CR 87 at the intersection with CR 101, and the dead end part of CR 88,” the EMA Director said.
The section of Main Street under the Tanglefoot Trail Bridge flooded Tuesday, June 8 and at least one motorist got stuck trying to drive through water which was several feet deep. The Park Along the River was under water as well, Clayton said.
“No injuries have been reported to us. We did two water vehicle rescues yesterday and the day before, and one person had to be evacuated from a house in Blue Springs,” he said.
Post-storm, he’s an extremely busy man. He’s now in the process of evaluating storm damage to property and roadways, and fielding unending phone calls from people needing assistance. “I don’t have a monetary figure. I’m just in the middle of checking things out, and it will be later tomorrow afternoon or Saturday before we get it all done. After that we’ll do a cost analysis,” he said.
Clayton said Board of Supervisors President Steve Watson has turned in an emergency declaration request to Gov. Tate Reeves, but the county hadn’t heard back as of Thursday afternoon.
All or parts of the following district roads were under water at one time of another during the storm, according to information provided by Clayton.
D1 – CR 18, 14, 7, 299, 54, 3, 75, and 50.
D2 – CR 87, 47, 102, 97, 100, 94, 90, 88, 89, 96, 16, 44, 60, 59, 92, 515, 29, 32, 36, 46, 48 and 42.
D3 – CR 148, 143, 117, 107, 116, 108, 328, 137, 83, and 120.
D4 – CR 185, 171, 253, 193, 188, 216, 268, and 218.
D5 --152, 135, 152, 153, and 126.
The National Weather Service in Memphis indicated Wednesday most of north Mississippi received 4-6 inches of rain in a 24-hour period.
The heavy rainfall was part of thunderstorms that rolled northeast Mississippi last week. The NWS issued a flash flood warning Wednesday morning in Union, Lafayette, Lee, Pontotoc and Union counties. The warning stayed in effect into the evening.