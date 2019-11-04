Strayhorn got a steady diet of Colton Plunk on Friday as the East Union running picked up large chunks of yardage in a variety of ways to lead the Urchins to the 37-14 division win. Plunk had 12 rushes for 176 yards and caught three passes for 175 more yards to total 351 yards for the evening.
Ty Walton completed 6 of 18 passes for 244 yards and a whopping 40.7 yards per completion.
The teams wrapped up the first quarter tied at 7-7, but the Urchins torched the Mustangs for 24 points in the second quarter to take a 31-7 lead into the half.
East Union rushed for 221 yards as a team and averaged 9.6 yards per rushing attempt.
East Union ended the season with a record of 8-2, 4-0 in division to clinch first place in Division 1-2A and a host spot in the first round of playoffs.