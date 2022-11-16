Johnny Payton, Director of the New Albany Street Department, and his crew will lead the New Albany-Union County Christmas Parade Monday, Nov. 28,
“Johnny Payton is a dedicated city employee and we are thrilled to have him as our Grand Marshal this year,” said Billye Jean Stroud, Director of New Albany Community Development. She added, “He and his crew are always willing to jump in and do whatever is asked.”
“The New Albany Street Department is a team that takes care of work that often goes unnoticed. They work together throughout the city and help ensure our safety, health, and wellbeing,” added Assistant Director, Tracy Vainisi.
The parade begins at 6 p.m. on Carter Avenue near the Union County Sheriff’s Department. It will travel West on Main, around to Bankhead Street and head east toward the Tanglefoot Plaza and finish as it passes the Union County Courthouse.
The theme is Holly Jolly Christmas, which means all things happy for the holidays.
Everyone must sign up and pay a $10 fee that goes directly to New Albany Gazette's Sharing at Christmas fund. The entry deadline is Thursday, Nov. 17.
The parade coordinators are looking for floats, walking groups, horse riders, antique cars, and other creative entries.
Check-in and line-up for the parade begins at 4:30 on Carter Avenue and is first come, first served. Judges will be walking the line beginning at 5 p.m. The New Albany Fire Department will lead the parade at 6 p.m.
Organizers also remind everyone that the community Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, in Cooper Park. Music and hot cocoa will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. and Santa will be available for visits and photos next door at the New Albany Gazette.
