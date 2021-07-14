TUPELO • Letonia Strong of Coding and Reimbursement has been selected as North Mississippi Medical Clinics’ most recent Employee of the Month.
Strong joined North Mississippi Medical Clinics in 2013 as a coder. In 2016 she was named as auditor coordinator, a position she held until 2018, when she became a coding specialist.
“There are several things I love about my job. First, I love the group of people I work with,” Strong says. “I love going out educating and providing support to our providers. I also love to see the light bulb come on for our new employees in training. I love to encourage people to be their best. Believe in yourself and you can do anything.”
Coworkers cited Strong as dedicated, friendly, helpful, responsible, honest, encouraging and someone who leads by example. “Letonia always sees the good side of people and encourages other coworkers to do the same,” a coworker wrote. “Letonia looks to find the best outcome for all involved and truly exemplifies the core values of the company.”
“She is always there to answer any questions I have and a lot of the time she will brainstorm with me on finding the correct solution to a tricky situation,” wrote another.
“It does not matter how busy she is in her daily work, she will drop what she is doing to help anyone,” her nomination reads.
A graduate of W.P. Daniel High School in New Albany, Strong earned an associate degree in applied science from Itawamba Community College’s Tupelo campus. She is a Registered Health Information Technician. She is married to Willie Strong Jr. and has a daughter, Faye Turnage, and four grandchildren–Grayson and Brooklyn Turnage, Legend Brown and Ryleigh Bradley. Strong is a member of Living Word Faith Center Church in New Albany.
