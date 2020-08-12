New Albany football coach Cody Stubblefield has been named as the school’s athletics director.
The hire received school board approval on Monday night, August 3.
Stubblefield replaces Todd Lott, who left three months ago to become head football coach at East Union. Lott was New Albany’s AD for two years and also served on the football staff.
Stubblefield, 33, said Lott provided him with a good example of how to run an athletic program.
“Coach Lott let me be around some of the conversations, some of the decision-making that happened while he was athletic director and also assistant football coach,” Stubblefield said. “That helped, and the relationship I had with him definitely helped me prepare for this next position.”
This is Stubblefield’s first AD job, so juggling duties in this way will be a new exercise for him. He said he’s not worried about being stretched thin because of a supportive administration as well as assistant coaches like Trent Hammond, Colin Stubblefield and Kendall Murphy.
“If there are times I’m pulled in one direction, I now I’m going to be able to rely on those other coaches in that regard,” Stubblefield said.
Stubblefield is entering his third season as head football coach. The Bulldogs went 8-4 last season and finished second in Division 1-4A to eventual state champion Corinth.
In 2018, New Albany was 7-5.
Well traveled
Prior to leading the Bulldogs, Stubblefield was offensive coordinator at Tupelo for two years. He spent four years at Lafayette prior to that.
Stubblefield began his coaching career at New Albany in 2009 and was on Ron Price’s staff for three years. When he returned in the spring of 2018, it was as offensive coordinator. But then head coach Jake Hill resigned, and Stubblefield was promoted to head coach that June.
He said he’s wanted to oversee an athletic department for a while.
“As a football coach, it gives me a window to help X amount of kids, as a school teacher, X amount of kids,” he said. “Well, being athletic director now it’s not just football but it’s sports across the board, so it’s an opportunity to impact kids on a greater scale.”