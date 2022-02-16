East Union and Ingomar students achieved scores of 25 or higher on at least one section of the ACT. 

They are shown in accompanying photos.

Not present for the photos were Lila Stanton, Reading; Myrtle students Braiden Jordan, English and Ally Kizer, English; and West Union students Makayla Pruitt, Reading; Ciara Garcia, Reading; and Christopher Shaffer, Math.

