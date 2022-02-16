Ingomar students who scored 25 or higher on at least one section of the ACT include Noah Downs, Science and Reading; Julia Weeden, Science and Reading; Katie Beth Hall, English and Reading; Cadence Robbins, Reading; Alexis Campbell, Reading; Taylor Stout, Reading; Owen Grace Swords, Reading; Rylee Reeves, Reading; Ansley Ladner, Reading; and Kyle Robertson, Reading.
East Union students who scored 25 or higher on at least one section of the ACT include Juan Romero, Math; Alyana Smith, Reading; and Levi Pannell, Math.
East Union and Ingomar students achieved scores of 25 or higher on at least one section of the ACT.
They are shown in accompanying photos.
Not present for the photos were Lila Stanton, Reading; Myrtle students Braiden Jordan, English and Ally Kizer, English; and West Union students Makayla Pruitt, Reading; Ciara Garcia, Reading; and Christopher Shaffer, Math.