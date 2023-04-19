Juniors and Seniors at New Albany High School are being provided opportunities that have the potential to open doors for their future careers. Since 2018, NAHS has worked to create summer programs for students interested in pursuing summer internships.
On Friday, March 31, as previously reported in the Gazette, these students were recognized and formally signed certificates to participate in a summer internship program. The Internship Signing Day and Luncheon was held at Hillcrest Baptist Church.
“One of the goals of our strategic plan is to prepare all students to be college and career ready,” explained Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans. “We continue to partner with business and industry, as well as college representatives to insure we are preparing all for success.” Evans explained that these internship initiatives include students who wish to go directly into the workforce or pursue different levels of education after high school.
Thirty-seven students are participating in the IMPACTO program.
IMPACTO (Industry as a Means to Prepare for Academic, Career, & Technology Opportunities) was developed by the New Albany School District in 2018 in collaboration with local businesses and industries, local colleges, and several funding partners.
Students in this program completed a Career Readiness class during the 2022-2023 school year and participated in soft skills and career exploration activities. Many of the students completed dual credit college classes and are working toward national certifications, as well as WorkKeys certification. Skills and concepts learned in their Career Readiness/IMPACTO class will prepare them for a 100-hour summer internship.
Students participating in this program, along with their internship partners include:
Eva Aldridge, J Morris Realty;
Tyrenzia Bowling, Illume Academy; Carter Brown, New Albany Police Department; Karlee Churchill, Kountry Kids; Reece Cobb, Butler’s Fish & Steak; Christopher Garcia, Pam Brown Insurance; Josh Germany, New Albany Light, Gas, & Water; Marley Jackson, Elite Physical Therapy; Dylan Jackson, McCarty Architects; Jack Keener, BNA Bank; Gina Grace Lesley, King Therapies; Chance Littlejohn, Shorter Productions; Maria Lopez, North Mississippi Primary Health Care; Caleb Montes, Van Atkins Jewelers;
Addi Owen, Union County Circuit Clerk; Zoe Palmer, Peyton Neal Photography/New Albany Vision Clinic; Emmy Perkins, Perkins Dental; Ashton Presley, BNA Bank Park; Emma Roaton, KC’s School of Hair Design; Isabelle Robbins, Blue Springs Safari; Will Speck, Pugh Tackle; Reed Taylor, Barnes Racing Engines; Joseph Treadaway, Hillcrest Baptist Church; Zoie White, Russell & McClinton; Carter Ladner, Private John Allen National Fish Hatchery; Brayden Langley, Private John Allen National Fish Hatchery; Ethan Conlee, Rachel Ray Real Estate;
Kelany Fields, Rachel Ray Real Estate/Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County; Josie Campbell, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County; Sylvia Chen, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County; Logan Lee Robertson, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County; Sam Derrick, Creekmore Clinic; Will Thomas, Creekmore Clinic; Julianna Scott, Creekmore Clinic/New Albany Animal Clinic; Katie Dallas, Red Med Pontotoc/New Albany Animal Clinic; Cooper Dodds, Crossroads Rehabilitation/Athletico; and Addison Mayo, Crossroads Rehabilitation/Athletico.
“It has been exciting to prepare these students for the internship process and to connect them to local businesses and industries where they can pursue additional training in their career choices,” said Beth Benson, Workforce Development Coordinator. “We are so appreciative of these partners who believe in our vision and are hosting these student interns this summer.”
IMPACTO is sponsored and supported by Toyota Wellspring Education Fund, CREATE, Three Rivers Planning and Development District, Mississippi Partnership, and the New Albany School District.
