ACT 30+ Club

Bonnie Littlejohn, Annea Scales and Jordan Pena-Brooks

 Courtesy of New Albany Schools

New Albany High School presented ACT 30+ Club T-shirts to Bonnie Littlejohn, Annea Scales, and Jordan Pena-Brooks on Jan. 14 for their recent success on the ACT. Students who have a composite or subscore of 30 or more on their recent ACT are inducted into the club. Nearly 170 students have become members of the ACT 30+ Club since its creation in the fall of 2009.

