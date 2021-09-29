Students study leaf biology Sep 29, 2021 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Students in Mrs. Tyer's dual credit biology at New Albany High School recently learned more about photosynthesis and completed a leaf disc lab activity. lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Biology Student Education Lab Tyer Activity Leaf Photosynthesis Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 70° Cloudy Oxford, MS (38655) Today Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.. Tonight Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Updated: September 29, 2021 @ 9:57 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany ICC to give high school seniors college preview 23 min ago New Albany UM ranks top in state for getting a job after graduation 23 min ago New Albany New Stage celebrates next act with Little Shop of Horrors 23 min ago New Albany Students study leaf biology 23 min ago New Albany USDA-NRCS in Mississippi announces environmental quality incentives program sign-up 23 min ago New Albany Friends of Tishomingo to offer nature trail hikes in October 23 min ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists