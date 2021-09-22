Students visit with community helpers By J. Lynn West Editor Lynn West Author email Sep 22, 2021 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Tripp Nanney gets to be honorary fire chief with the help of firefighter Allen Elder and Sparky the Fire Prevention Dog, although today's children may know him as Marshall from television. By J. Lynn West Editor By J. Lynn West Editor By J. Lynn West Editor By J. Lynn West Editor By J. Lynn West Editor By J. Lynn West Editor By J. Lynn West Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New Albany elementary students had the opportunity to learn more about people who provide various services to the community Friday during Community Helpers Day.Several agencies had representatives to talk about what they do and demonstrate some of the equipment they use.Agencies include the fire department, post office, police department and light, gas and water department.The children were able to visit and have photos made with the fire prevention dog, see the city police dog in action and see some of their teachers lifted up in the air by the utility boom truck. lynn.west@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lynn West Author email Follow Lynn West Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 64° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Sunny. High 73F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.. Tonight Clear skies. Cooler. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Updated: September 22, 2021 @ 9:39 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany Kent Sills celebrated at MSU with Band Hall naming, special halftime recognition 10 min ago New Albany Lenoir dining is back for the fall at UM 10 min ago New Albany NA Elementary students hold author and illustrator event 10 min ago New Albany Students complete character trait 'operation' 10 min ago New Albany NEMCC one of three community colleges to see enrollment increase 10 min ago New Albany Census redistricting data available in user-friendly format 10 min ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists