New Albany elementary students had the opportunity to learn more about people who provide various services to the community Friday during Community Helpers Day.

Several agencies had representatives to talk about what they do and demonstrate some of the equipment they use.

Agencies include the fire department, post office, police department and light, gas and water department.

The children were able to visit and have photos made with the fire prevention dog, see the city police dog in action and see some of their teachers lifted up in the air by the utility boom truck.

