By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
This summer’s 7-on-7 play provided the perfect learning environment for head coach Kevin Walton’s East Union football team.
The offensive-minded coach’s Urchins are running the pass-oriented, no-huddle spread offense this season. They started 2018 running the veer, but later switched to the pass and won the school’s first Division 1-2A championship.
“I saw us get better in 7-on-7,” Walton said. “We got in a lot of reps. We plan to throw the ball a lot more.
“We’ve got some players who can catch. They know how to run their routes and get to their spots against man or zone coverage. It was good to work on our offense … actually running our offense.”
Ty Walton, the coach’s sophomore son, returns for his second season at quarterback. He completed 10 of 26 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown in the spring scrimmage against North Pontotoc. He added 50 yards rushing on three carries.
“Ty really loves what we’re doing,” Kevin Walton said. “He got his feet wet last year throwing the ball. His arm’s a lot stronger. He’s gotten bigger, stronger and has increased his speed.”
The younger Walton has a lot of talented weapons.
Senior wide receiver DeJuan Hubbard gives the Urchins a home run threat every play. “He stood out in 7-on-7,” Kevin Walton said. “He’s good in space and will be our go-to guy.”
Junior wide receiver/running back Colton Plunk is a big target at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. “We’re going to get him the ball and have packages for him to run the ball,” Walton added. “We have to make sure he touches the ball.”
The coach doesn’t plan to abandon his running game, despite the loss of 4,000-yard career rusher Joel Wilkinson.
“We’re not committed to throwing so many times a game,” Walton said. “We’re still going to run. We’re going to do what it takes to win games.”
Plunk rushed for 34 yards on six carries and scored a TD in the spring scrimmage. He also caught a 10-yard TD pass from Walton.