Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 245 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the summer 2022 semester. Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Aug. 1 during the college's 111th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker was State Rep. Lataisha Jackson, who represents Mississippi District 11.

