Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 245 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the summer 2022 semester. Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Aug. 1 during the college's 111th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker was State Rep. Lataisha Jackson, who represents Mississippi District 11.
Lori Cook of New Albany received a Technical Certificate.
The Technical Certificate is awarded to students completing a minimum of 45 hours in a specific technical program. It is designed to meet the educational needs of students who are seeking preparation for employment in occupational fields not requiring a four-year degree. Students must make a passing grade and average a minimum 2.0 grade point on those courses required in the curriculum.
Northwest Mississippi Community College is an open-access, public, two-year institution primarily serving Benton, Calhoun, DeSoto, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tunica, and Yalobusha counties. NWCC is a learning-centered community providing educational opportunities with quality instruction for students from all walks of life. For more information visit www.northwestms.edu.
