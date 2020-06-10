The rising temperatures and recent threats of hurricanes and tornados serve as reminders that the days of summer are fast approaching. In fact, some days when you check the temperature, it would seem as if they are already here, but officially that will occur on June 20.
I've come to the conclusion that my inside "job" has caused me to be a lot softer when it comes to my attempts at work outside. I go for a little while in the heat and then I have to hit the shade to rest and rehydrate. This is multiplied greatly in the course of a day.
Back in the day when I worked on the family farm and also when I was employed in various construction jobs, I seemed to be a bit tougher when it came to the heat and humidity, but apparently the inside of a building and air conditioning have done me in.
That's got to be the reason for all of this, it surely cannot be the fact that I am past the 60 year mark plus two in age. At least I prefer it to not be age-related if given the choice.
Back in my younger days, I played outside for long periods of time and the heat didn't seem to be much of an issue. I'm thinking it would do our youth of today a lot of good to get outside a lot more and play like we did back in the old days.
We also "hauled hay" back in the days of old too. Not only did that consist of loading the bales on a wagon (which was the easy part), but you then had to take the loaded wagons to the barn and unload the hay into the loft. Numerous trips were made in a day's time when you were in the hay field. It was not a one time shot and you're done thing.
For any city dwellers that are not familiar with a barn loft, it was not a luxury apartment in town, the loft was the upper part of a barn that usually had two doors at each end.
One end had the guy on the wagon tossing the bales of hay up to you which stayed so congested that you got very little breeze and the second loft door was on the other side of the hay that you were stacking. And you usually had stacked the hay all the way to the top of the barn because you always start in the middle and work your way to the door to get the maximum amount of hay inside the loft.
In other words, not much free flow ventilation and it was usually 15-20 degrees hotter in the loft due to the temperature, mass quantity of hay, tin roof overhead and again very little air moving.
I was the fortunate one that usually pulled the loft job because my dad said that I could stack better that he could. Yeah right, I still don't believe that now, but I did as I was told and assumed my position inside the loft.
I miss those days even though the work was hard and the temperatures were sometimes brutal, however I survived and it was a good way of life.
When I look at the way some of the recent events around us have transpired with attempted chaos and confusion, it really makes me wish for those simpler days of old, but I know we can never go back.
Still, I am thankful for the experiences of hard work and the memories of working with family that go along with it.