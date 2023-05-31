Cardboard archade 2022

Playing with a cardboard arcade that was made at last year's Museum Madness

It’s time to get in gear for Museum Madness Makers Kids Camp for Children as well as School’s Out-Art’s In. The 2023 summer program offers educational and fun opportunities to make, to learn and to do at the Union County Heritage Museum. 

