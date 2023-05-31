It’s time to get in gear for Museum Madness Makers Kids Camp for Children as well as School’s Out-Art’s In. The 2023 summer program offers educational and fun opportunities to make, to learn and to do at the Union County Heritage Museum.
To register for the classes, call the museum at 662-538-0014, or come by the museum.
School’s Out - Art’s In
Create art in free learning and art classes at the Museum’s Art House every Tuesday in June and July. The morning sessions will be from 10-11:30, and the afternoon sessions are from 1- 2:30.
Mark your calendars for June 6, 13, 26 and 27 and July 11,18, 25 and August 1. June is for students from grades incoming 1 – 3 and July/August is for students incoming grades 4 – 6.
To register for the classes call the museum at 662-538-0014 or come by the museum.
June 6 – Learn about trees and the art of Andrew Bucci.
June 13 – Learn about bugs and butterflies and take home your own creation.
June 26 – Learn the world of collage and see the work of Aaron Allen Marner. Create your world in the style of this artist.
June 27 – Fashion Design and the art of Gayle Kirkpatrick.
Museum Madness Makers Kids Camp
Schedule for Museum Madness Makers Camp is from June 19 – 23 includes morning and afternoon sessions. The morning session is from 9 – 11:30 a.m. and the afternoon session is from 1:30 – 4 p.m. Snacks are provided by Junior Auxiliary of New Albany.
Monday – June 19 – Tinker Lab
Build, Race and Fly – learn what you can do with paper. Build a robot hand, make a tall tower and lots more.
Tuesday, June 20 - The Sound and the Fury
Rhythm, Drumline and Boom whackers – Keep the beat and learn a skill. Drummer Mike King will teach the basics and participants make an instrument to take home.
Wednesday, June 21-Take Cover!
Sew it up, Zip it Up with Textiles and Mosaics – Learn the basics and carry home your unique creation. Emily, Patrice and staff will work with participants teaching the basics of sewing their stories.
Thursday, June 22 - Out in the Wild
Learn the work of a K9 Police Officer with Officer Stewart Dobbs, along with seeing and learning more about the art of the wild animals of the Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary. Learn about the Union County Humane Society and create a fun animal-pet themed piece of artwork to carry home.
Friday, June 23-Heroes and Villains
Interested in drama and performing arts, or just love to act? This is the day for you to hit the stage and become a star. Cathy and Stephen Garrett will teach the basics in fun stage experiences. Create a costume to carry home for your next performance!
Cost of the Museum Maker Camp is $50 per week for museum members and nonmembers is $75. Museum Makers Camp is limited to 20 children in the classes. Each day has specific learning goals with snacks provided and a take-home craft. Children who are campers the entire week get a free T-shirt.
Come to the museum any day to learn and play in the STEM Learning and Activity Area. The museum is open Tuesday – Friday 9-4 and on Saturday 10 – 3. The museum is located at 114 Cleveland Street, New Albany.
For more information call the museum at 662-538-0014 or email uchm@ucheritagemuseum.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.