NEW ALBANY • A New Albany resident died on Sunday, June 20, following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 15 in Union County, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Jayla L. Callins, 21, of New Albany was killed when her 2010 Nissan Altima was struck by a 1996 Freightliner AA being driven by Terrance M. Lewis, 40 of Bartlett, Tennessee. The truck was traveling north on MS 15; Callins was driving west on County Road 82.
Both vehicles made contact at the intersection of the two roads. Callins received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
This crash is currently under investigation, according to information provided by MHP Public Affairs Officer Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee.