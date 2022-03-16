Local officials are continuing their efforts to see legislation that will allow the New Albany Light, Gas and Water Department to provide broadband internet service to its customers.
This past week the Union County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution asking the Mississippi Senate, House of Representatives and Governor to pass a local and private bill that would grant New Albany’s municipally-owned utility the same broadband rights that every electric cooperative in the state already has. The New Albany Board of Aldermen approved an identical resolution as well.
Now, all Mississippi cities get power from co-ops except New Albany, Okolona and Holly Springs. Of the three, only New Albany supplies a substantial area outside the city limits.
Our local senator and representative introduced general bills earlier in this session that would allow New Albany LG&W to provide broadband but each died in committee.
A local and private bill apparently can still be introduced in the next week or so this session, but it may face the same uphill battle the two previous bills (and those introduced in previous sessions) did.
Basically, local and district officials say that the large internet providers in the state, as well as other cooperatives, do not want to open the door to competition from a city-owned system. In New Albany’s case, the potential service would be owned by the citizen taxpayers and there would be no incentive for high profits.
The powerful legislators are susceptible to high-priced lobbying and campaign contributions by the large companies, local officials say, and our community simply does not have the resources to compete with that.
Northeast Mississippi does not have the legislative influence it did for many years and state officials may care little about one hill country town, especially when they all have broadband service themselves.
In other business, supervisors approved allowing the New Albany Light, Gas and Water Department to provide natural gas service to a new area north of the city at the Union-Tippah County Line.
They also accepted bids on equipment to convert to an entirely-county-owned residential solid waste collection system.
They accepted a low bid by Tri-State Trucks of $335,590 each for five garbage trucks. They noted that, in an unusual situation, the other bid was only $60 higher out of one-third million dollars.
The county is also purchasing two knuckle boom trucks for pickup. The low bid from Samson was $178,778 each.
Finally, they are purchasing 8,000 96-gallon home containers. The low bid was $68 per container from Cascade Engineering. However, the board was able to negotiate a $1 reduction in cost by accepting a longer delivery time of 60 days.
All the bidding was done through a reverse auction.
Board President C. J. Bright said the new garbage cans will be distributed to county addresses as soon as they arrive, and they will replace all homemade or other existing containers to facilitate more efficient collection.
Fully implementing the new system will take longer because the wait time on the trucks is possibly a year or longer.
Solid-waste billing will continue to be handled by Three Rivers Planning and Development District as it has been.