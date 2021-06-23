NEW ALBANY • The Union County Board of Supervisors have approved a transfer and budget amendment of up to $300,000 from the county’s general fund to its E-911 Fund to fund upgrades to its emergency dispatch system.
According to Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards, the county’s upgraded E-911 system sports a series of upgrades that should help emergency officials better serve the county.
“The new system is a lot more modern, and has a lot better software,” Edwards said. “It lets us keep up with technology a lot better. It also helps us locate 911 calls a lot better if they’re fairly close to this area.”
Edwards said, with the old system, some callers could be difficult to locate, slowing emergency officials’ response time.
He said his department also had difficulty locating parts when the old system needed to be repaired.
For the most part, the new system is working flawlessly.
“The new system is up and running, but at about 95%,” he said. “We’ve had some setbacks, and we’re waiting on some stuff to get here, but it should be all the way completed soon.”
In addition to the transfer of funds, the Union County Board of Supervisors took care of the following items of business during their June 7 meeting, according to a copy of the board’s agenda:
• Approved a series of consent items. They included a statement of expenditures for the Tax Office, expenditures for the Sheriff’s Department and the Jail, meal log from the jail, claims docket, board minutes, road work schedule, all from May 2021, solid waste register, and coroner/medical examiner-investigator Pam Boman’s statement of fees (16 reported death examinations).
• Discussed a school bus turnaround previously taken under advisement.
• Approved a $76,541.18 interfund loan, in expectation of grant funds, for the Martintown North Utilities Project.
• Approved a longevity pay increase for Mary Katherine Hale at Justice Court.
• Approved Rex Allen Chism and Kevin Yager as new employees at the Road Department.
• Approved inventory deletions of an I-Phone 7 from Solid Waste, and a pressure washer from the Sheriff’s Department.
• Requested a $15,179 grant from the Department of Environmental Quality to clean up unauthorized dumpsites in the county.
• Approved attendance and travel for the Tax Assessor /Collector to the summer MACA Conference in Oxford July 11-15, 2021
• Approved petitions to decrease real property assessment.
• Approved the surrendered tag list.
• Approved five election commissioner claim forms. The action paid the five Election Commissioners their per diem fees and paid the Circuit Clerk for services as County Registrar and holding Circuit Court, county officials said.
• Approved Circuit Clerk fees for services as Registrar.
• Approved Circuit Court fees for holding Circuit Court.
• Reappointed Board President Steve Watson to represent Union County on the Three Rivers Planning and Development District Board, county officials said.
• Recessed until Monday, June 21, 2021