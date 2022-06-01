The Union County Board of Supervisors had several public appearances at their last meeting, as reported in last week’s Gazette, but also had a full agenda of other business.
One involved resurfacing bad spots on a list of county roads.
Supervisors accepted two low bids for paving projects that will resurface parts of roads throughout the county. Engineer Larry Britt said the bids were $1,603,063 and $1,762,000, each from Murphree Paving of Tupelo. As state aid projects, Britt said the county will only have to contribute about $600,000 and he may be able to negotiate for lower costs.
A full list of the roads should be available later.
Supervisors voted to remove County Road 5 from the official road register. They said the road is not on the map and essentially ceased to exist when four-lane I-22 was built. Part of the area is in the Holly Springs National Forest, there were no houses on it, and it had been closed for years, they added.
In other business, the board approved amending the American Rescue Plan budget to increase capital outlay by $2,571,506. This will pay for the new garbage carts being delivered now and also reduce contractual services.
Supervisors unanimously voted to name Billye Jean Stroud to represent the county on the newly-created Tallahatchie River Commission. Stroud serves and Main Street manager and community development director. The commission was created through a bill promoted by Rep. Sam Creekmore to increase cooperation and development efforts and tourism among towns along the river.
In departmental business, the board approved a contract with GovEase, the company that manages the annual delinquent land tax sale through online auction.
This is in addition to that service.
Tax Assessor-Collector Tameri Dunnam said that more people are wanting to pay with credit cards or electronically and her system is not equipped for that. Now, GovEase will collect the funds paid in those ways and give them to the county. There will be an initial cost of $700 for software and the company will also get a two-percent fee for each transaction.
Sheriff Jimmy Edwards got approval to hire Dewayne Horn as full-time “uncertified” deputy. He explained that Horn is currently in the law enforcement training academy, having paid the initial $1,800 cost himself. The county will the second $1,800 cost.
Edwards also got approval to apply for a grant to pay for protective vests. He said the certified life of a Kevlar vest is five years and the departments are running out of that time this year. He said the grant would likely pay for 50 percent of the cost with the county responsible for the other half.
The board also gave him permission to present Steve Garrison and Ton Vandiver with their Glock sidearms upon their upcoming retirement and delete them from inventory.
Also, Tommy “Lee” Hale was hired as part-time mower for the road department.
The next scheduled board meeting will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 6.